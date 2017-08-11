Azerbaijan's gas export revenues soar six times

© Report

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2017, Azerbaijan has exported 3,832 bln cubic meters of natural gas.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC), this is 4.3 times more than the volume of the same period lin 2016.

Thus, during the seven months of 2017, cost of "blue fuel" made $ 669,182 mln, which is 5.9 times more than in annual comparison.

During reporting period, export of natural gas amounted to 10.9% of total exports.