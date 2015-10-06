Azerbaijan's energy production fell by 6% last month

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ More than 1.6 billion kWh of electricity produced in September 2015 in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to "Azerenergy" JSC reports this is by 0.1 bln KWh or 5.88 % less compared with the same period of last year.

At the same time, the country's energy system continued electric power exchange with the neighbor states.According to the report, during 9 months of 2015 16.9 billion kWh of electricity were produced, which is by 1.2% or 0,2 bln KWh more compared to the same period of the previous year.