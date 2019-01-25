Azerbaijan’s energy constitutes 80% of Georgian energy import

Tbilisi. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia imported more than 1.50 billion kWh of electric power in 2018, Report’s local bureau informs citing the annual statement of the Electricity Market Operator of Georgia (ESCO).

Azerbaijan generated 1.23 billion kWh or 82% of this volume of Georgia's imports, up 34% from the previous year.

Georgia imported 206.495 million kWh from Russia, 7.8 million kWh from Armenia, 64.3 million kWh from Turkey. In February, Georgia transported 13.43 million kWh electric power from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

Total electric power exported by Georgia in the reporting period amounted to 588.64 million kWh, withh 23.1 million kWh generated by Azerbaijan.