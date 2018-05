Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November, Azerbaijan has exported 24 723 729 tons of crude oil.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), the value of crude oil in this volume was $ 9,637 billion.

The share of oil in total export of Azerbaijan in the reporting period was 77.09%.

In 11 months of this year, exports of crude oil increased by 29% in annual comparison, while the value up by 63%.