Azerbaijan’s crude oil export revenues soar 27%

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to customs declarations, in January-October, Azerbaijan has exported 16 977 159 tons of crude oil.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), the value of crude oil has made $ 6.539 bln.

During reporting period, crude oil has made 72.22% of Azerbaijan's total exports.

The volume of crude oil exported during the first 10 months of 2017 was 0.28% less compared to the same period in 2016 and value was more by 27%.