Azerbaijan reduces electricity production

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of electricity produced by "Azərenerji" OJSC in November has made 1.730 billion kWh. This figure is less by 14.5% than in the same period in 2016.

Report informs citing the “Azərenerji”.

During this period, electricity exchange with the countries related to the country's energy system was mutually implemented.

"The works carried out to reduce electric energy losses and improve efficiency of transmission continued within the framework of the Strategic RoadMap Action Plan on development of public utilities (electric and heat energy, gas and water) in Azerbaijan", "Azərenerji" stated.