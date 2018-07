Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ In June this year, Azerbaijan's energy system totally produced electricity over 1,6 billion kW/h.

Report was told in the press service of 'Azerenerji' OJSC, during last 6 months this year, electricity generation was nearly 10.8 kW/h.

Notably, compared to last year, monthly generation decreased by 5,8%, half-year by 6,1%.