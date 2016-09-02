Azerbaijan reduced electricity production by 3% in 2016

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ In August, 2016, the country's power grid has been generated over 2.1 bln. KW/h of electricity.

Report informs referring to the press service of "Azerenergy", it is less by 10.53%, or 0.2 billion KWt/hour than in August 2015.

According to the information, during 8 months of 2016, was generated over 14.8 billion KW/h of electricity, which is more by 0.5 billion KWt/hour or 3.27% than in the same period last year.

In addition, during the month energy exchange with neighboring countries swas provided.