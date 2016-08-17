Azerbaijan reduced excise tax on gasoline imports to minimum

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet amended the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 20 of 19 January 2001 “On the Level of Excise Duties on Excisable Goods Imported into the Territory of the Azerbaijani Republic”;

Report informs, the amendment provides for the reduction of excise tax on some imported goods.

Thus, the excise rate on petrol imports for the engine, with the exception of aviation gasoline, reduced from 200 AZN up to 1 AZN.The decision came into force from 16 August for a period of 60 days.