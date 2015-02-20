Azerbaijan pursues a policy of nationalization of foreign companies' personnel

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Most of the staff involved in the project to develop the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), are Azerbaijanis.Report informs it was stated by the Deputy Head of SOCAR Investment Teymur Mahmudov.

According to T. Mahmudova, personnel nationalization policy implemented in such companies operating in Azerbaijan, as BP, Hulliburton and other: If in 2013 the ACG project personnel by 75% consisted of local workers today as a result of the policy of nationalization of personnel, this figure reached 78%.

T. Mahmudov noted that, in accordance with the policy of nationalization of personnel in 2018 attracted to different projects, staff will be at 92-95% consist of local personnel.