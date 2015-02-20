 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan pursues a policy of nationalization of foreign companies' personnel

    In the next three years, the staff of foreign oil and gas companies in the country will be 95% composed of local staff

    Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Most of the staff involved in the project to develop the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), are Azerbaijanis.Report informs it was stated by the Deputy Head of SOCAR Investment Teymur Mahmudov.

    According to T. Mahmudova, personnel nationalization policy implemented in such companies operating in Azerbaijan, as BP, Hulliburton and other: If in 2013 the ACG project personnel by 75% consisted of local workers today as a result of the policy of nationalization of personnel, this figure reached 78%.

    T. Mahmudov noted that, in accordance with the policy of nationalization of personnel in 2018 attracted to different projects, staff will be at 92-95% consist of local personnel.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi