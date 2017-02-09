 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan publishes 2017 oil production forecast

    Ministry: Production of 40 mln tons of oil expected this year

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Predictive volume of oil production in Azerbaijan is set at 40 mln tons in 2017.

    Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

    According to information, 32.3 million tons accounted for the Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) and "Shahdeniz" consortiums. Volume of production by SOCAR is projected at 7.7 mln tons this year.

    Notably, oil production in Azerbaijan in 2016 amounted to 41.035 mln tons, including 31.02 mln tons accounted for AIOC (ACG block), 2.5 mln tons - "Shahdeniz", 7,5 mln tons -SOCAR.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi