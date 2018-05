Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2015, the volume of production in mining industry in Azerbaijan amounted to 13.8 bln AZN.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, this is by 1.7% more than in January-October last year.

The volume of crude oil production amounted to 35.0 mln tons, marketable natural gas - 16.4 bln cubic meters. Oil production decreased by 1.8%, gas production increased by 6.2%.