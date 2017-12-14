Azerbaijan produced 35.3 mln. tons of oil this year

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ During January-November 2017, 35 413,1 thousand tons of gas condensate produced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, 35,343,8 thousand tons of this volume was commodity crude oil.

During the reporting period, crude oil production in the country was 6.2% lower than the same period last year.

During the first 11 months of this year, 26,051.2 mln. cubic meters of natural gas was extracted, of which 16 606.1 million cubic meters were commodity natural gas. During the reporting period, 3% less natural gas, while 2.2% less commercial gas produced compared to last year.