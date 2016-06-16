Azerbaijan produced 17.5 mln tons of crude oil in 2016

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May 2016, Azerbaijan produced 17 544.3 thousand tons of crude oil (including gas condensate) 12 451.6 mln cubic meters of natural gas.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, the volume of oil production declined by 0.7%, gas production increased by 0.5% compared to last year.

During the reporting period produced 17 522.1 thousand tons of commercial oil and 7 822.7 mln cubic meters of marketable gas.During the reporting period, the volume of commercial gas production decreased by 9.9%.

As of June 1, the reserves of finished products in the country amounted to 375.7 thousand tons of oil and 1 026.7 mln cubic meters of gas.