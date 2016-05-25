Azerbaijan presents final proposals to partners on a new ACG agreement

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Talks on new agreement regarding development of 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' (ACG) fields block have been suspended and final proposals presented to the partners by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said.

R.Abdullayev noted that partners should prepare and submit final proposals: 'We have already presented our final proposals. Partners should review them and express their opinion. In case of consent, agreement will be signed'.

'The matter is not to extend current agreement for ACG development, but to sign a new one', the company's president said.