Azerbaijan posts growth in oil and gas production

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan produced 25,795,000 tonnes of crude oil, including gas condensate in January-August 2018, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

Marketable oil made 25,760,600 tonnes of this amount.

In eight months, the oil production was 0.9% higher than that of the previous year.

In the reporting period, the country produced 19,542,400,000 cubic meters of gas, up 4.6% from the same period of the previous year.

Marketable gas made 12,177,100,000 cubic meters in January-August of this year, up 0.5% from the previous year.