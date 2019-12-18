​Azerbaijan posts 9% rise in diesel production

Azerbaijan produced oil products worth AZN 2,800,800,000 in January-November 2019, down 3.7% from the previous year.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that gasoline production has dropped by 2.5% to 1,041,900,000 tonnes (finished product – 36,300 tonnes), production of gasoline for petrochemical industry surged 24.2% to 222,800 tonnes, diesel production soared 8.9% to 1,911,200 tonnes, and furnace oil production rose 27.8% to 118,500 tonnes.

Meanwhile, kerosene production declined by 3% to 537,600 tonnes, lubricating oil by 81.6% to 21,000 tonnes, petroleum bitumen by 16% to 229,100 tonnes, petroleum coke by 2% to 218,700 tonnes.