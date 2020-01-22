Azerbaijan posts 85% increase in wind power generation

Production in the sector of electric power, gas and steam generation, distribution and supply amounted to AZN 1,981,500,000 in 2019, up 3.5% from 2018, Report says, citing the State Statistical Committee.

Production in water supply, waste treatment, and processing sector has risen by 6%, settling at AZN 328.4 million.

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced 24,246,900,000 kWh of electric power, a 4.3% increase from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, hydropower plants were responsible for 1,535,500,000 kWh of the total volume, down 11.6% by contrast to a year ago.

Heating power stations produced 21,718,000,000 kWh of energy, 5.8% more than in 2018.

Besides, wind power generation surged 84.7% to settle at 106.2 million kWh, while solar power generation grew by 10.4% to 42.3 million kWh.