​Azerbaijan posts 5% rise in diesel production

Azerbaijan produced oil products worth AZN 1,535,600,000 in January-June 2019, down 1.5% from the previous year.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that gasoline production has dropped by 1.2% to 607,200 tonnes (finished product – 62,700 tonnes), production of gasoline for petrochemical industry surged 30.3% to 151,800 tonnes, diesel production soared 5.1% to 1,067,000 tonnes, furnace oil production surged 73.6% to 57,800 tonnes.

Kerosene production declined by 1.2% to 300,300 tonnes, lubricating oil by 64.2% to 9,600 tonnes, petroleum bitumen by 29.4% to 98,000 tonnes, petroleum coke by 8.9% to 446,900 tonnes.