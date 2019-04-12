Azerbaijan plans to pump 2.2 bcm of gas in underground gas storehouses this year

The gas storage operation department of SOCAR's Azneft Production Unit plans to pump 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas in underground gas storehouses, Report informs citing SOCAR.

Gas pumping in the storehouses has started since April 4: "The gas volumes in the storehouses currently reach 831 million cubic meters, with the rest of last year’s volume. In 2018-2019, 2.3 billion cubic meters of gas, an all time high since the storehouses were launched 45 years ago, were taken from the storehouses."

Azerbaijan has two underground gas storehouses – Galmaz and Garadagh. Gas pumping season last from April until November.

The capacity of Galmaz and Garadagh storehouses is planned to be increased to 5 billion cubic meters. At the first stage, the capacity is expected to reach 3.5 bcm, including 1.5 bcm in Galmaz, 2 bcm in Garadagh.