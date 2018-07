Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) gained $993 mln revenue from sale of profit oil produced in “Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli” (ACG) block of fields in two months of this year.

Report was informed in the Fund, SOFAZ received total 123.102 bln USD income from sale of profit oil produced in ACG from 2001 until March 1, 2017.