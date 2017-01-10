Azerbaijan not invited to OPEC's Vienna meeting

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy has not been invited to the Vienna meeting of the OPEC Production Cut Monitoring Committee, January 21-22.

Report informs, Ministry of Energy of Russia was invited to the event among non-OPEC countries.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, invitation of Russia to Vienna meeting is normal as the country is one of the main initiators of establishment of the committee.