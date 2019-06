Georgia imported 539.67 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan in January-May 2019, 87.9% of total electricity import, Report’s Georgian bureau informs.

In the reporting period, Georgia’s total electricity import made up 614.1 million kWh.

In the five months of 2019, Georgia imported 74.43 million kWh of electricity from Russia.

Azerbaijan exported 23.5 million kWh of electricity to Turkey through Georgia.