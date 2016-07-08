A new SOCAR filling station launched in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ A new SOCAR filling station has been launched in Pirsaat settlement, Hajigabul regon of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing SOCAR Petroleum CJSC, innovations as POS terminals, the latest model Japan-made fuel distribution facilities, automatic system to monitor fuel sales and tanks status applied at the 21st station.

Director General of SOCAR Petroleum Toghrul Seyidov attended the opening ceremony. Director General stressed the words stated by President Ilham Aliyev a few years ago regarding creation of new jobs in the country: 'Opening of new workplaces should be an ongoing process and besides the strengthening social security of population, should accelerate the economic development in the country'.

He noted that based on these principles, number of filling stations operating under the brand of SOCAR is actively expanding in Azerbaijan and currently, on average, 60 people work in each stations.

At the opening ceremony, participants got acquainted with condition at the station, as well as its structure, working rooms, modern equipment reflecting latest achievements of applied science and technology.