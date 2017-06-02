Azerbaijan keen to strengthen cooperation with Statoil

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation, led by Åshild Hanne Larsen, CIO and Senior Vice President Corporate IT, Statoil, which is on a visit to Baku within the International Caspian Oil and Gas 2017 exhibition and conference, has visited the Ministry of Energy.

Report informs citing the ministry's press service.

Noting 25 years of successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Statoil, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev stressed introduction of new oil technologies in the region and exchange of knowledge as the most important contributions of the cooperation. According to minister, changing trends of the world require to use new technologies in all areas, including as in the field of energy: "Introduction of digital technologies in energy sector allows to reduce costs, save time and fully control the process".

Statoil representative A. H. Larsen briefed on advantages of digitalization in the energy sector and on pilot projects implemented as well as made a detailed presentation reflecting future development of energy through digitalization.

Showing Statoil as an example in ICT in the energy sector, minister N. Aliyev put forward a number of proposals for exchange of experience and knowledge, as well as strengthening cooperation in regard with introduction of new technologies.