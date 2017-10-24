Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission to convene by year end

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov has met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beybit Isabayev.

Report informs press service of the ministry declared.

Ambassador congratulated P. Shahbazov on his appointment as the minister and said that mutually beneficial cooperation will further contribute to the development of energy relations between the two countries.

Stressing that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are developing on the basis of alliances and strategic partnership, Shahbazov said that there is a great potential for further expansion of economic ties.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.