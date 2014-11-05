Azerbaijan is ready to sell petrol to Kazakhstan

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev denied the news spread by Kazakhstan media on fuel export restrictions in Azerbaijan. SOCAR`s President told that to the journalist in the framework of II SOCAR OGPC Forum started in Baku today, Report informs.

At the same time, the Head of the company stressed that, if Kazakhstan appeals to Azerbaijan for buying petrol with favourable price proposal being in line with market condition, SOCAR is ready to consider these proposals.

R. Abdullayev said that now Azerbaijan is not exporting petrol, but at the request of Kazakhstan can consider to organise that.

Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Energy Uzakbay Karabalin recently noted that "KazMunayQaz" state company to overcome the shortage of fuels and lubricants was considering to import petrol from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. "In order to provide the market with fuel, it was decided to entrust " KazMunaiGas " at a loss to import petroleum products for the Kazakhstan market. Negotiations were held with many companies and reached an agreement on the import of 69 thousand tonnes of petrol," Deputy Minister said.