Azerbaijan is ready to talk on sale of 16% DESFA shares to European companies

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is ready to talk on sale of 16% of shares in the process of privatization of DESFA gas operator of Greece to European companies. Report informs, President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev told the reporters.

In 2013, SOCAR has won the international tender for sale of 66% shares of DESFA for 400 mln. euros. Subsequently, however, the European Commission expressed concern about the deal and launched an investigation.

The Greek government based on the principle of non-monopoly, offers to sell the 17% stake of DESFA to third party.

As Belgian media reports, Fluxys also among the companies that tends to buy a stake in DESFA.

In acquisition of 16% stake of DESFA also interested two Italian companies 'Snam' and 'Infrastrutture Transporto Gas', the Spanish 'Enagas', the Dutch 'Gasunie', Romanian 'Transgaz.' Belgian National Investment Fund (SFPI - Societe Federale de Participations et d'Investissement), which has a 2.1% stake in Fluxys, can acquire 5% stake in DESFA in sum of 30 million euros.