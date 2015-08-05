Azerbaijan, Iran to develop economic cooperation

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev has met Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology, co-chairman of the Iran-Azerbaijan joint economic commission Mahmoud Vaezi to discuss how to further cooperation between the two countries in the field of economy.

The Iranian Minister hailed “the historic ties between the two neighboring countries”. “Our relations are being developed, there is great potential for cooperation prospects, and it should be used for the benefit of our peoples.”

Mr. Vaezi underlined the importance of the Azerbaijani delegation's visit to Tehran after Iran reached agreement on its nuclear program with Western countries. “This visit is of great importance for us. After this remarkable achievement in nuclear sphere our relations with Western and neighboring countries, in particular with Azerbaijan, will develop more rapidly.'

Mr. Mustafayev highlighted the areas of mutual interest between the two countries, including oil and gas, energy, transport, education, health and private sector.

He said six Azerbaijani companies cooperate with Iran in the field of mutual investments. “One of the companies is eager to construct a plant in Iran. Iran` Khodro company also wants to build a plant in Azerbaijan to launch the production of cars. The Azerbaijani government supports this initiative, and is ready to assist with the realization of this plan.”

“Iran and Azerbaijan continue cooperation in pharmaceutical, tourism and visa fields,” he added.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Javanshir Akhundov was also present at the meeting.

Following the meeting the ministers held a press conference.