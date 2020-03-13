Azerbaijan International Operating Co. awards Worley EPC contract

Azerbaijan International Operating Co. (AIOC) has awarded Worley a contract for engineering, procurement and construction services as part of a gas lift project, Report informs referring to the Oilfield Technology online magazine.

AIOC is operated by BP. Under the contract, Worley will provide engineering, procurement, and construction services to support production operations on the Chirag platform in the Caspian Sea.

The project scope includes new gas lift flowlines and production manifolds. The services will be jointly executed by Worley’s Aberdeen and Baku locations, bringing together the offshore engineering expertise within the Aberdeen offices and the local operating knowledge and national expertise within the Baku office.

“We look forward to continuing to support both AIOC and BP with their long-term production strategy in the Caspian Sea,” said Chris Ashton, CEO of Worley.