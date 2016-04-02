 Top
    Azerbaijan interested in acquiring stake in OMV

    President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev said that the company intends to buy shares on favorable terms

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is interested in acquiring stake in OMV.

    Report informs, this was stated by the President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev.

    According to him, the company intends to buy the company's shares on favorable terms.

    "OMV has announced the sale of shares, and we are interested in it. However, this does not mean that we want to get it at any price.We're looking at it as a normal active and we are working on this issue ", - the Head of SOCAR said.

