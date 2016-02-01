​Azerbaijan-Indonesia energy forum starts

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesia energy forum opened in Baku today.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev opened the forum and adressed to the participants.

According to him, 3 meetings with Indonesian officials have been held until today: "One of the main reasons of the forum is so the two countries can discuss development of mutual cooperation. Let's discuss and see what Azerbaijani experts can teach the other side".

The minister said that Azerbaijan is carrying out reforms in the energy sector and in many other fields: "This is a result of reduced dependence on oil."