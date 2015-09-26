Azerbaijan increases production of oil products

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Oil products in the amount 1 624,7 mln manats were produced in January-August.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, in January-August the figure rose by 1.8% compared to the previous year. Kerosene oil products manufacture by 0.8%, 5.9% of diesel fuel, fuel, fuel oil increased by 14.2%. Production of lubricants and petroleum bitumen reduced.

During January-August 2015, 788.7 thousand tons of gasoline were produced which is by 2.3% less than the same period last year.

During the reporting period 128.4 thousand tons of gasoline were produced for use in the petrochemical industry, which is by 4.4% more than the same period last year.

During eight months of this year, 454.9 thousand tons of kerosene (more by 0.8% ), 1 924,7 thousand tons of diesel fuel (more by 5.9%), 194.2 thousand tons of fuel oil (more by 14.2%) 15 thousand tons of lubricants ( less by 56.8%), 109.9 thousand tons of bitumen (less by 34.2% ) were produced.