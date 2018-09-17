Azerbaijan increases production of oil products

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan produced oil products worth AZN 2,092,600,000 in January-August, up 7.6% from a year earlier, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

During the reporting period, 807,000 tonnes of gasoline were produced in the country, down 3% from the previous year. As of September 1, 2018, finished products stood at 44,300 tonnes.

Production of gasoline for petrochemical field rose by 21.6%, kerosene production by 6.5%, diesel production by 12%, lubricating oil production by 2.5-fold, oil bitumen by 47.2%, petroleum coke by 26.5%.

In the reporting period, furnace oil production declined by 79.8%.