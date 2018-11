Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 21,945,925 tonnes of crude oil and oil products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $11,588,026,000, relevantly up 43% and twofold from the previous year, Report informs.

During the reporting period, the share of crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals made up 81.18% of total export.