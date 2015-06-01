Azerbaijan increases oil export from Novorossiysk

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ In May of this year, State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported from Novorossiysk port (Black Sea, Russia) 169 559.730 tonnes of crude oil, which makes 10.02% of total exports.

As Report was told in the SOCAR, the volume of oil export from Novorossiysk port increased by 2 times in comparison with the same period of last year.

In May of this year, the volume of exports from Supsa port (Black Sea, Georgia) of crude oil, in comparison with the same period in 2014 increased by 5.03%, to 169 425.552 tonnes, equivalent to 10.01% of total exports.

During the reporting period, a decline in exports of crude oil from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) observed. Thus, the volume of oil exports over the same period of last year decreased by 18.56%, amounting to 1 352 966.632 tonnes, constituted to 79.97% of total exports.

In May, 2015 total volume of crude oil exported by SOCAR from the three ports decreased by 11.3% and amounted to 951.914 tons of 1691.

In January-May of this year, SOCAR shipped for export from the port of Novorossiysk 678 046.608 tonnes of crude oil, which makes 7.42% of the total exports. The volume of exports from the port of crude oil, in comparison with the same period of last year increased by 60.05%.

During this period, the volume of exports of the crude oil from the port of Supsa decreased by 2.04% to 1185 880.084 tons, which is equal to 12.97% of total exports.

During the reporting period, a decline in the volume of crude oil exported from the port of Ceyhan. Thus, the volume shipped from the port of crude oil fell by 13.79% to 7 278 248.361 tons, which is equal to 79.61% of total exports.

In January-May, 2015 the total volume of crude oil exported by SOCAR from the three ports, decreased by 0.94% and amounted to 9 142 178.053 tonnes.