Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the customs declarations, in January 2019 Azerbaijan exported 2,395,000 tonnes of crude oil and oil products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $1,018,000,000, respectively up 32% and 16% from the previous year, Report informs.

During the reporting period, the share of crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals made up 79.56% of total export.