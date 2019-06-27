 Top

Azerbaijan increases natural gas export to Turkey by 48.4%

​Azerbaijan increases natural gas export to Turkey by 48.4%

In April 2019, Azerbaijan exported 724.88 million cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey, up 2.5-fold in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs citing Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

Azerbaijan’s gas constituted 20.42% of Turkey's total gas import in the reporting month.

In January-April of 2019, Turkey imported 2,989,100,000 cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan, up 48.4% by contrast to a year earlier.

In April Turkey imported 1,496,700,000 cubic meters of gas from Russia, 640.80 million cubic meters from Iran. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi