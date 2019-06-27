​Azerbaijan increases natural gas export to Turkey by 48.4%

In April 2019, Azerbaijan exported 724.88 million cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey, up 2.5-fold in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs citing Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

Azerbaijan’s gas constituted 20.42% of Turkey's total gas import in the reporting month.

In January-April of 2019, Turkey imported 2,989,100,000 cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan, up 48.4% by contrast to a year earlier.

In April Turkey imported 1,496,700,000 cubic meters of gas from Russia, 640.80 million cubic meters from Iran.