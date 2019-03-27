​Azerbaijan increases natural gas export to Turkey by 36%

In January 2019, Azerbaijan exported 808 million cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey, up 36% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs citing Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

Azerbaijan’s gas constituted 13.91% of total gas import of Turkey in the reporting month.

In the first month of 2019, Turkey imported 5,810,000,000 cubic meters of gas, down 6.54% by contrast to a year earlier.

Of this volume, 3,470,000,000 cubic meters were transported via pipelines, and 2,340,000,000 cubic meters via LNG carriers.

In the reporting period, Turkey imported 1,837,000,000 cubic meters of gas from Russia, 824,000,000 cubic meters from Iran. Other volumes were imported from Algeria, Nigeria, US, Qatar, Egypt, and Equatorial Guinea.

In January 2018, Turkey imported 6,217,000,000 cubic meters of gas with Azerbaijan accounting for 594.15 million cubic meters of this volume.