​Azerbaijan increases natural gas export to Turkey by 35%

In August 2019, Azerbaijan exported 734.97 million cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey, up 15.57% from a year earlier, Report informs citing Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

Azerbaijan’s gas constituted 23.35% of Turkey's total gas import in the reporting month.

In January-August of 2019, Turkey imported 6,044,650,000 cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan, up 35.5% by contrast to a year earlier.

In April Turkey imported 1,450,740,000 cubic meters of gas from Russia, 352.59 million cubic meters from Algeria.

In August Turkey imported 3,148,090,000 cubic meters of gas in total, which is 3.74% more than 2018.