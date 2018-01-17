Azerbaijan increases gasoline production by 5%

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The total production of oil products in Azerbaijan in 2017 amounted to 2 727.3 mln. AZN.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), this figure was 7.8% less than in 2016.

Last year, 1 215.1 thousand tons of automobile gasoline was produced, which is 5.4% more than in 2016. As of January 1, 2018, the country produced 65.8 thousand tons of finished products.

During reporting period, were produced 1 895,7 thousand tons of diesel, 188,3 thousand tons of gasoline for petrochemicals, 587,9 thousand tons of kerosene, 266,3 thousand tons of furnace oil.

Production of diesel fuel decreased by 18.1%, petrol for petrochemical industry by 4.6%, oil production of kerosene by 6.3%, mazut production by 45.2%.

Last year, 34,9 thousand tons of lubricants, 237,2 thousand tons of oil bitumen, 226,7 thousand tons of oil coke were produced. Production of lubricants increased 3,6 times, oil bitumen by 32,4%, petroleum coke by 10,6%.