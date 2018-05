Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ During January-October 2014 Azerbaijan produced 25.22 bln cubic meters of natural gas. Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

Of the total volume of gas production, commercial gas amounted to 15.481 bln cubic meters. Total volume of gas production increased by 5.1%, and commercial gas by 5.9%.

According to the forecasts, in 2014 the total gas production in the country is projected at 28.42 bln cubic meters.