​Azerbaijan increases gas supplies to Turkey

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ 594.46 million cubic meters of gas was transported from Azerbaijan to Turkey in January this year.

Report informs, this was stated by the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

The gas from Azerbaijan 11.02% of the total gas imported by Turkey in the reported month. Compared to last year in January this year the amount of gas imports from Azerbaijan amounted to 2.96%.

According to the report, totally 4.232 billion cubic meters of gas was transported by the pipeline to Turkey. It was 2,785 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia, 852.88 million cubic meters of gas from Iran, 594.46 million cubic meters from Azerbaijan.