Azerbaijan increases gas supply to Turkey by 4%

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ 558.49 mln cubic meters of gas transported from Azerbaijan to Turkey in February. Report informs referring to Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) the supply of gas from Azerbaijan to Turkey in 2016 was more by 4.17% compared with the previous year.

Share of Azerbaijan's gas in total natural gas imports was 14.1%.

In the reporting period, Turkey imported 3,964 billion cubic meters of gas of which 3,053 bln cubic meters transported via pipelines, 910.68 million. cubic meters were liquefied natural gas (LNG) .

Imports decreased by 14.47% compared with the previous year. Import via pipelines decreased by 17.11%, liquefied gas - by 4.22%.

686.22 million cubic meters of gas transported through the pipelines in Turkey from Iran. (reduction - 0.33%) and 1.808 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia. (reduction - 26.45%).