Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2016, Azerbaijan exported 926 819,51 mln cubic meters of gas.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee during the reporting period gas exports amounted to 141 788,93 thousand USD

During that period the volume of gas increased by 2.19% compared to the same period last year, while the value decreased by 1.72%.

During 7 months Azerbaijan's gas exports made 3.09% of total export.