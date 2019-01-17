Azerbaijan increases gas production about 2 bcm

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan produced 30.422 billion cubic meters of gas in 2018, up 1,824,100,000 cubic meters or 6.4% from the previous year, 500 million cubic meters from forecast for 2018, Report informs citing Energy Ministry.

Of this, 6.547 billion cubic meters belonged to SOCAR, 12.506 billion to Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) and 11.369 billion to Shahdeniz.

Compared to 2017, SOCAR increased the production by 457.9 million or 7.5% ACG – by 165.3 million cubic meters or 1.3%, Shahdeniz – by 1,200,900,000 cubic meters or 11.8%.