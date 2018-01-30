Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Turkey by 1%

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ 6,300.1 mln cubic meters of gas produced in "Shah Deniz" field transported to Turkey via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline in 2017.

Report informs, says the 2017 report of the Ministry of Energy on the Activity in Fuel and Energy Complex.

The volume of Azerbaijani gas delivered to Turkey last year was 54.4 mln cubic meters (0.87%) more compared to 2016.

Notably, in accordance with the agreement on gas puirchase signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey in March 2001, the gas produced within the framework of the first stage of the “Shah Deniz” field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, is delivered to Turkey. The Azerbaijani gas was delivered to the Turkish market in 2007 within the framework of the “Stage-1” project.

Notably, the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) was built to transport Azerbaijani gas produced in the first stage of the "Shah Deniz" field. The pipeline originates from Sangachal terminal, near Baku, and to the border with Turkey runs through a single pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, connecting the territory of Turkey to the gas distribution network in the country.