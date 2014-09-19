Azerbaijan increases gas exports to the South Caucasus pipeline by 41%

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ During January-August 2014, 4.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum). Report informs, referring to the State Statistics Committee, in comparison with the same period last year, the export of gas through SCP increased by 41.3%.

In 2013 the export of gas to SCP increased by 17.5% - to $ 4.7 bln cubic meters.

Natural gas exported via the pipeline SCP produced from offshore gas condensate field "Shah Deniz" in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. Gas being supplied to Georgia and Turkey.

The contract to develop the field "Shah Deniz" was signed in Baku on June 4, 1996 and ratified by Milli Majlis on October 17 of the same year.

Member companies of "Shah-Deniz" are: BP (operator, 28,8%), Statoil (15,5%), SOCAR (16,7%), LUKoil (10%), NICO (10%), Total (10 %) and TPAO (9%).