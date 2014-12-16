Azerbaijan increases gas exports by 27% in 2014

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of January-November of this year, due to customs declarations, export of crude oil from Azerbaijan amounted to 22,219 mln. tons and this is less by 2,6% than the same period of previous year. Report informs, total value of exported oil made 17,579 billion USD and this number less by 5,4% than the same period of previous year.

Due to customs declarations, oil products in sum of 1,885 mln. tons were exported, and this is more by 26,8% in comparison with the same period of previous year. Total value of oil products purchased to foreign countries rose by 15,4% in comparison with the same period of previous year and made 1,267 billion USD.

Volume of gas during the mentioned period reduced by 44,9% in comparison with the same period of previous year and amounted to 1,531 billion cubic meters. Besides this, price of gold reduced by 60,4% or 2,5 times.