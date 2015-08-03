Azerbaijan increases export of oil products by 48% in 2015

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ In July of this year, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported 180.654 thousand tons of oil products, which is less by 38.5% in comparison with the same period of last year.

Report was told in the SOCAR, during the period 68.450 thousand tons or 37.89% accounted for diesel fuel, 27.973 thousand tons or 15.5% for aviation fuel, 72.09 thousand tons or 39.9% for vacuum gas oil, 0.1 thousand tons or 0.1% for furnace fuel oil, 12.04 thousand tons, or 6.7% for depressant AKI of total exports.

Volume of vacuum gas oil exported by the SOCAR decreased by 31.9%, diesel fuel 54.6%, depressant AKI grew by 21.8%, aviation fuel up by 15.6%.

For the first 7 months of this year, SOCAR exported 320.878 1 thousand tons of oil products, which is more by 47.5% than the same period of last year.

During January-July of last year, SOCAR exported 6.1% more diesel fuel (560.306 thousand tons), 31.8% more aviation fuel (131.483 thousand tons), by 2.5 times more vacuum gas oil (533.962 thousand tons), 56.7% more black oil (0.28 thousand tons) and 2.1 times more depressant AKI (94.858 thousand tons) in comparison with the same period of last year.

This year, exports of gasoline, fuel DT, lubricating oils, petroleum bitumen and heavy pyrolysis tar were not made.